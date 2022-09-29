Odisha: One killed after hit by shell splinters inside defence zone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fisherman was killed and another sustained injuries after splinters of an artillery shell fired from a defence establishment in Balasore district hit them on Wednesday. Police sources said the incident took place inside the prohibited area of Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Chandipur.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Lochan Majhi (35) of Sartha Bindha near Kasaphal. The splinters hit him as he unknowingly entered the firing zone of the PXE while returning from fishing. A police official said an autopsy conducted showed he died on the spot after the splinters hit his chest. Another fisherman Padma Lochan Mallik (28) has been admitted in Balasore district headquarters hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

PXE tests shells of various calibers at regular intervals. People of the nearby area often enter the prohibited area risking their lives to collect the exploded and unexploded shells and extract metals.

One killed after hit by splinters

They sell the metals in the local market to earn easy bucks. PXE Director DK Joshi termed the incident unfortunate. “The area where the fired shells fall is a restricted zone and we usually carry out awareness campaigns urging people not to come inside the prohibited area. We wish people would become more aware about it,” he said.

This is for the first time that a person has lost his life during shell firing within the prohibited area of the Ministry of Defence. Earlier, people were killed while trying to extract metals from unexploded shells. On July 26, 2002, eight civilians died in a live shell explosion in the Chandipur area while they were trying to extract metal from the shell.

Holding the DRDO responsible for the death of the civilians, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had awarded compensation of `3 lakh each to the deceased families following a report in The New Indian Express that had exposed the negligence on the part of defence officials.

