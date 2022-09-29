Home States Odisha

Odisha: One killed after hit by shell splinters inside defence zone

A fisherman was killed and another sustained injuries after splinters of an artillery shell fired from a defence establishment in Balasore district hit them on Wednesday.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

death

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A fisherman was killed and another sustained injuries after splinters of an artillery shell fired from a defence establishment in Balasore district hit them on Wednesday. Police sources said the incident took place inside the prohibited area of Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Chandipur.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Lochan Majhi (35) of Sartha Bindha near Kasaphal. The splinters hit him as he unknowingly entered the firing zone of the PXE while returning from fishing. A police official said an autopsy conducted showed he died on the spot after the splinters hit his chest. Another fisherman Padma Lochan Mallik (28) has been admitted in Balasore district headquarters hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

PXE tests shells of various calibers at regular intervals. People of the nearby area often enter the prohibited area risking their lives  to collect the exploded and unexploded shells and extract metals. 

One killed after hit by splinters

They sell the metals in the local market to earn easy bucks. PXE Director DK Joshi termed the incident unfortunate. “The area where the fired shells fall is a restricted zone and we usually carry out awareness campaigns urging people not to come inside the prohibited area. We wish people would become more aware about it,” he said.

This is for the first time that a person has lost his life during shell firing within the prohibited area of the Ministry of Defence. Earlier, people were killed while trying to extract metals from unexploded shells.  On July 26, 2002, eight civilians died in a live shell explosion in the Chandipur area while they were trying to extract metal from the shell.

Holding the DRDO responsible for the death of the civilians, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had awarded compensation of `3 lakh each to the deceased families following a report in The New Indian Express that had exposed the negligence on the part of defence officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp