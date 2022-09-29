Home States Odisha

Odisha: Security guard fired, show cause slapped on four nursing staff 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A day after Mangalabag police arrested a couple for stealing a newborn baby girl from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital, the authorities of the premier government healthcare facility of the State on Wednesday terminated the services of a female security guard and issued show cause notice to four nursing staff.  

SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout confirmed the development.  The couple- Bablu Behera (26) and his wife Sweety Rout (21) of Pratap Nagari Kaibartya Sahi within Cuttack Sadar police limits had kidnapped the newborn baby girl by showing fake discharge certificate and gate pass to security personnel on Monday.

