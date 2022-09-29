Home States Odisha

Plot registration for Baliyatra starts in Cuttack

The district administration started the registration process for allotment of plots for Baliyatra-2022 at the Collector’s conference hall from Wednesday.

Published: 29th September 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The district administration started the registration process for the allotment of plots for Baliyatra-2022 at the Collector’s conference hall on Wednesday.

The registration process will continue till October -7. While the maps of both upper and lower Baliytra ground have been displayed at the conference hall and district websites www.baliyatra.org and www.cuttack.nic.in , the patrons are required to apply for a minimum of 1,000 sq ft and above for which the charges will be `500 per sq ft. There are three categories of patrons- premium (over 5,000 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft), platinum (over 3,000 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft) and gold (over 1,000 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft). 

After payment is completed, the patrons will be allotted their respective plots immediately on ‘first come first serve’ basis. Brands and Logos of the patrons will be publicised on the Baliyatra ground, through various social media and on the websites to promote Baliyatra at national and international level,” said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. ENS

