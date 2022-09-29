Two BJD leaders suspended twice in two days

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Digapahandi assembly segment is witnessing an intense squabble among BJD leaders which has turned into a worry for the ruling party in Ganjam. The struggle for power in Digapahandi came to fore after two local BJD leaders were suspended from the party twice in the last two days. Haribandhu Reddy and Pramod Panigrahi, considered to be a close aide of former block chairman Bipin Pradhan, were first suspended from the ruling party by Ganjam BJD president Ramesh Chandra Chyaupatnaik on Monday.

While Reddy was suspended for indiscipline, creating a disturbance in the party and criticising senior leaders, Pradhan was charged with collecting money from people by promising to provide them with labour cards. However, on Tuesday morning, Chyaupatnaik in an order withdrew the suspension of the two leaders. The order raised many an eyebrow but that was not end of it. In the afternoon, the Ganjam BJD president again confirmed the suspension of the duo, sending the political circle in a tizzy.

With Digapahandi MLA and senior BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro remaining aloof from active politics due to his deteriorating health, sources said, the Assembly segment is witnessing an intense power struggle between his son Biplab and former block chairman Bipin.

Once a close aide of Surjya, Bipin distanced himself from the senior leader after the last general elections. Since the last few months, he has intensified political activities in the area with support of local BJD leaders including Haribandhu and Pramod. This has not gone down well with Biplab who is said to be trying to take control.

To counter the growing clout of Bipin, Biplab reportedly has started using his influence to crack the whip on the supporters of the former block chairman. However, it has aggravated the infighting in BJD.

Haribandhu claimed that the suspension was an attempt to suppress his voice. Pradhan too echoed similar views. “We have been working as disciplined cadres of BJD for last 35 years and are sincerely performed all the responsibilities given by the party. Naveen Babu is our leader and we will continue to work for the BJD despite the action,” they said.

Chyaupatnaik said the first suspension order was withdrawn as it was issued inadvertently without serving show cause notice on the duo. After issuing show cause, the fresh suspension order was sent to them. Earlier, the party had reported similar trouble in Khalikote, Chhatrapur and Gopalpur Assembly segments.

