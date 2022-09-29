Home States Odisha

Widening of Gobari bridge: Dharmendra Pradhan meets Nitin Gadkari 

“Every year these villages are badly hit by flood-like situations and the people living here are left only to lament the losses incurred.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him for the widening of the bridge at Olasuni Chowk of Paradip-Chandikhol National Highway.

Pradhan submitted a letter to his cabinet colleague in New Delhi seeking his early intervention for expansion of the narrow bridge over Gobari drainage cut which will benefit around two lakh people of 30 gram panchayats of Cuttack district.

“The existing six lanes Chandikhol-Paradip NH-5A is getting expanded into eight lanes and this expansion will be a boon in consolidating the economic corridor as it will give a boost to connectivity,” Pradhan said in the letter.

Pradhan accompanied by BJP State executive member and former MLA candidate of the party for Mahanga Assembly constituency Sarada Prasad Pradhan said the narrow bridge situated at the Olasuni Chowk over the Gobari drainage cut on the highway congregates and contributes to huge uncontrollable flow of water to the nearby 30 gram panchayats affecting more than 1,000 acre of irrigated land and residential areas - affecting around two lakh people - of Salipur and Mahanga Assembly constituencies of Cuttack district. 

“Every year these villages are badly hit by flood-like situations and the people living here are left only to lament the losses incurred. Though this drainage cut has not been considered a river but it directly falls into the Bay of Bengal forming its own river mouth,” the letter said.

He requested Gadkari to examine the matter and take necessary action for inclusion of the widening of the Gobari cut bridge in the detailed project report (DPR) of the road expansion work. Moreover, in a tweet Pradhan thanked Gadkari for his assurance to take necessary steps for widening the bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp