Widening of Gobari bridge: Dharmendra Pradhan meets Nitin Gadkari 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him for the widening of the bridge at Olasuni Chowk of Paradip-Chandikhol National Highway.

Pradhan submitted a letter to his cabinet colleague in New Delhi seeking his early intervention for expansion of the narrow bridge over Gobari drainage cut which will benefit around two lakh people of 30 gram panchayats of Cuttack district.

“The existing six lanes Chandikhol-Paradip NH-5A is getting expanded into eight lanes and this expansion will be a boon in consolidating the economic corridor as it will give a boost to connectivity,” Pradhan said in the letter.

Pradhan accompanied by BJP State executive member and former MLA candidate of the party for Mahanga Assembly constituency Sarada Prasad Pradhan said the narrow bridge situated at the Olasuni Chowk over the Gobari drainage cut on the highway congregates and contributes to huge uncontrollable flow of water to the nearby 30 gram panchayats affecting more than 1,000 acre of irrigated land and residential areas - affecting around two lakh people - of Salipur and Mahanga Assembly constituencies of Cuttack district.

“Every year these villages are badly hit by flood-like situations and the people living here are left only to lament the losses incurred. Though this drainage cut has not been considered a river but it directly falls into the Bay of Bengal forming its own river mouth,” the letter said.

He requested Gadkari to examine the matter and take necessary action for inclusion of the widening of the Gobari cut bridge in the detailed project report (DPR) of the road expansion work. Moreover, in a tweet Pradhan thanked Gadkari for his assurance to take necessary steps for widening the bridge.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him for the widening of the bridge at Olasuni Chowk of Paradip-Chandikhol National Highway. Pradhan submitted a letter to his cabinet colleague in New Delhi seeking his early intervention for expansion of the narrow bridge over Gobari drainage cut which will benefit around two lakh people of 30 gram panchayats of Cuttack district. “The existing six lanes Chandikhol-Paradip NH-5A is getting expanded into eight lanes and this expansion will be a boon in consolidating the economic corridor as it will give a boost to connectivity,” Pradhan said in the letter. Pradhan accompanied by BJP State executive member and former MLA candidate of the party for Mahanga Assembly constituency Sarada Prasad Pradhan said the narrow bridge situated at the Olasuni Chowk over the Gobari drainage cut on the highway congregates and contributes to huge uncontrollable flow of water to the nearby 30 gram panchayats affecting more than 1,000 acre of irrigated land and residential areas - affecting around two lakh people - of Salipur and Mahanga Assembly constituencies of Cuttack district. “Every year these villages are badly hit by flood-like situations and the people living here are left only to lament the losses incurred. Though this drainage cut has not been considered a river but it directly falls into the Bay of Bengal forming its own river mouth,” the letter said. He requested Gadkari to examine the matter and take necessary action for inclusion of the widening of the Gobari cut bridge in the detailed project report (DPR) of the road expansion work. Moreover, in a tweet Pradhan thanked Gadkari for his assurance to take necessary steps for widening the bridge.