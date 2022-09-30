Home States Odisha

Cancer care centre at MKCG MCH on cards 

A cancer care centre will come up at MKCG Medical College and Hospital soon. The State government approved a proposal in this regard recently. 

Published: 30th September 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cells, Cancer

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A cancer care centre will come up at MKCG Medical College and Hospital soon. The State government approved a proposal in this regard recently. 

Junior engineer of Roads and Buildings department, MKCG Division Kulamani Ekka said as per the plan, the cancer centre will be constructed over 14,500 sq feet area near the hospital’s playground at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. It will function from a four-storey building and have 100 beds. A Kolkata-based company, which was awarded the contract for construction of the centre a few months back, will start work soon. 

A dedicated cancer centre at MKCG MCH was a long-standing demand of the people of south Odisha. Currently, around 20 cancer patients are being treated at the hospital’s Radiology department daily. 
In absence of a dedicated unit at MKCG MCH, many patients are referred to Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack while some visit private hospitals in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer cancer care centre
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp