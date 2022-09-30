Cancer care centre at MKCG MCH on cards 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A cancer care centre will come up at MKCG Medical College and Hospital soon. The State government approved a proposal in this regard recently.

Junior engineer of Roads and Buildings department, MKCG Division Kulamani Ekka said as per the plan, the cancer centre will be constructed over 14,500 sq feet area near the hospital’s playground at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. It will function from a four-storey building and have 100 beds. A Kolkata-based company, which was awarded the contract for construction of the centre a few months back, will start work soon.

A dedicated cancer centre at MKCG MCH was a long-standing demand of the people of south Odisha. Currently, around 20 cancer patients are being treated at the hospital’s Radiology department daily.

In absence of a dedicated unit at MKCG MCH, many patients are referred to Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack while some visit private hospitals in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

