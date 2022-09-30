Odisha: School locked to protest shortage of teachers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Angry over shortage of teachers, students and their guardians locked the main gate of Lady Lewis Girls’ High School here on Thursday. The agitating students and their parents also staged demonstration in front of the school demanding immediate appointment of teachers. Incidentally, the school has been transformed under the State government’s 5T initiative.

Sources said in the last around one month, 10 teachers have been transferred from the school. Recently, the school headmaster was also transferred. Member of the school management committee Shiva Maharana said over 850 students from Class VI to X are enrolled in the school. Now, there are 30 teachers in the school against the sanctioned strength of 40. “In absence of adequate number of teachers, classes are not being held regularly. The teacher shortage is affecting the quality of education in the school and the worst sufferers are students,” he alleged.

The agitating students said the government should cancel the transfer of the headmaster and fill up the vacant teacher posts at the earliest. If the demands are not met, protest will be intensified, they added.

District education officer (DEO) Minarani Mangal said, “Ten teachers of the school got promotion and were transferred to other schools as headmasters. It is a regular process.

The State government is aware of the situation in Lady Lewis Girls’ High School. Necessary steps will be taken for appointment of teachers there.” Established in 1942, Lady Lewis Girls’ High School is one of the oldest educational institutions in the city.

