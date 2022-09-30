Home States Odisha

Odisha: SE, brother-in-law in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

BALASORE:   Vigilance sleuths of Balasore on Thursday arrested Srimanta Sethy, superintending engineer (SE) of Bhadrak’s Salandi canal division, from his residence for allegedly handing out cash worth Rs 5 lakh to a relative. 

On a tip-off, Vigilance officials reached Srimanta’s government residence and caught him red-handed while he was giving the cash to his brother-in-law Karunakar Sethy. The latter was arrested as well.

“Srimanta was not able to come up with a satisfactory answer when the officials questioned him about the cash. He probably had collected the sum by unfair means either from construction agencies or contractors while approving their bills and tenders,” said Vigilance SP, Balasore division Narahari Naik.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at Srimanta’s residence, his Government quarters and office besides his brother-in-law’s house at Khantapada. Naik said a case was registered against the officer and he will be produced in Balasore Vigilance court on Friday. 

