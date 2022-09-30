Home States Odisha

Odisha: Youth killed, body dumped in coal wagon

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend’s father in Phatapipe area within Plant Site police limits here.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend’s father in Phatapipe area within Plant Site police limits here. The youth was identified as Srinivas Rao of Deogarh district. The incident took place on September 24 and came to light after police recovered the youth’s body in the coal wagon of a train in Chhattisgarh a few days back.

Sources said Srinivas was staying in Phatapipe area and had developed love affair with the daughter of his relative residing nearby. The girl’s family was opposed to the relationship. On September 24, the girl’s father along with three others brutally assaulted Srinivas leading to his death. They then took the youth’s body to Girdharipada slum of Nayabazar and dumped it in the wagon of a stationary coal-carrying train. 

Initially, it was rumoured that the youth voluntarily went to some place after being assaulted by the girl’s father. But when he did not return home, his father Ashok Rao lodged a missing complaint with Plant Site police.

Basing on the complaint, police started investigation amid whispers about the youth being murdered. The breakthrough in the case came when Raigarh police in Chhattisgarh recovered a body lying in the coal wagon of a train at the railway siding of Jindal plant. 

On September 27, Ashok along with a team of Plant Site police reached Raigarh, identified the body and brought it to Rourkela. In the course of investigation, police detained four accused in this connection.
Though Additional SP BK Bhoi confirmed the incident, he refused to divulge any details of the case by stating that investigation has not been completed yet.

