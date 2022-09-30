Remains of jumbo carcass recovered in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The skeletal remains of an elephant, which apparently died around one year back, were recovered from a forest near Manikajodi village Angul territorial division on Wednesday night. A forest squad first spotted the carcass and informed higher officials. On Thursday morning, divisional forest officer (DFO) Vivek Kumar along with a team rushed to the spot. Samples of the skeletal remains were collected and sent to Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for examination. The DFO said preliminary investigation suggested that the remains are that of a female elephant which died around a year back. It is presumed that the elephant died of natural causes as there was no evidence of poaching. “However, we have sent the bones to OUAT for test. The exact cause of the elephant’s death can be ascertained after the test report arrives,” he added.