11 private school students fall ill after lunch, stable after treatment in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Eleven standard 3 and 4 studying at the Ispat English Medium School (IEMS) at Sector-22 of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL were taken ill on Friday afternoon after consuming food during school hours. The students had reportedly brought lunch boxes packed from their homes.

Sources said after taking food, nine Class III and two Class IV students started showing vomiting and coughing symptoms. They were immediately rushed to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH). After treatment, they were kept under observation.

The PR department of RSP claimed that the students had brought their food and there was no provision of food in school. To check on the possibility of contamination of the water source in the school, the water sample was immediately tested and found to be alright.

The spokesperson for the department said all the students have fully recovered and as a precaution, are under observation. The reason for their sickness is yet to be ascertained. RSP’s director in charge Atanu Bhowmick visited the students at IGH and took stock of the situation.

