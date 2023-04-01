200 cattle being smuggled from Odisha-Jharkhand border to West Bengal rescued

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jharpokharia police rescued over 200 cattle from near the Odisha-Jharkhand border that were being illegally transported to West Bengal on Friday. However, the mafia transporting the cattle, managed to escape following the police raid at various places.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of cattle from Odisha, police raided several areas near the border and rescued around three herds in captivity. Sources said smugglers from West Bengal, to save themselves from animal cruelty offences, procure the animals from markets in and around Mayurbhanj district by paying some money to the locals here and seeking their help to transport the herds through the borders.

During the raids to combat the illegal business, Balasore police also located a shortcut route in the district through which the cattle were being transported across border. Contacted, IIC Fanindra Bhusan Nayak said the cattle were being transported to West Bengal. “The rescued cattle will be sent to a rearing centre after due formalities,” he added.

Pradhan to celebrate Utkal Diwas in Kotia

Jeypore: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to celebrate Utkal Diwas in Kotia panchayat on Saturday. Sources said Pradhan will first visit Kotia’s Phatusineri village to take stock of the development works in the area. He will then attend Utkal Diwas celebrations at the panchayat office. Meanwhile, the district administration has tightened security measures across Kotia villages in wake of the minister’s visit. Police officials of Koraput, Sunabeda and Pottangi are camping in Kotia to make Pradhan’s visit hassle free.

