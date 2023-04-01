Home States Odisha

200 cattle being smuggled from Odisha-Jharkhand border to West Bengal rescued

JHARPOKHARIA police rescued over 200 cattle from near Odisha-Jharkhand border that were being illegally transported to West Bengal on Friday.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Jharpokharia police rescued over 200 cattle from near the Odisha-Jharkhand border that were being illegally transported to West Bengal on Friday. However, the mafia transporting the cattle, managed to escape following the police raid at various places.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of cattle from Odisha, police raided several areas near the border and rescued around three herds in captivity. Sources said smugglers from West Bengal, to save themselves from animal cruelty offences, procure the animals from markets in and around Mayurbhanj district by paying some money to the locals here and seeking their help to transport the herds through the borders. 

During the raids to combat the illegal business, Balasore police also located a shortcut route in the district through which the cattle were being transported across border. Contacted, IIC Fanindra Bhusan Nayak said the cattle were being transported to West Bengal. “The rescued cattle will be sent to a rearing centre after due formalities,” he added.

Pradhan to celebrate Utkal Diwas in Kotia
Jeypore: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to celebrate Utkal Diwas in Kotia panchayat on Saturday. Sources said Pradhan will first visit Kotia’s Phatusineri village to take stock of the development works in the area. He  will then attend Utkal Diwas celebrations at the panchayat office. Meanwhile, the district administration has tightened security measures across Kotia villages in wake of the minister’s visit. Police officials of Koraput, Sunabeda and Pottangi are camping in Kotia to make Pradhan’s visit hassle free. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha-Jharkhand West Bengal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp