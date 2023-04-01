Accused attacks five cops delivering court summons in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A man implicated in an attempt to murder case, attacked and injured five policemen who had gone to his house to deliver court summons at Jamudihisahi village under Jodida panchayat in Balasore’s Nilagiri on Friday.

The accused, 62-year-old Padmolochan Patra, is now in police custody. The injured cops were identified as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Biranchi Sahu, Ananta Murmu, Prabodh Kumar Mallik and constables Arjun Mandinga and Bhanukar Singh.

Nilagiri IIC Gopal Krishna Karna said Patra was involved in a group clash which took place in Jamudihisahi in 2021. He was arrested under sections 341, 427, 323, 294, 307, 506, 332, 335, 353 and 34 of IPC and later released on bail.

On March 22, Nilagiri SDJM Court issued summons directing Patra to appear before it on April 17 in connection with the case. Accordingly, Singh went to Jamudihisahi to hand over the summons to the accused. When the constable reached Patra’s house in the afternoon and tried to deliver the court order, the latter brought a chopper and attacked him.

Fearing for his life, Singh ran away from the spot and contacted other staff of Nilagiri police station. On being informed, the three ASIs along with Mandinga rushed to the village in a van. The police team reached the spot and tried to arrest Patra. However, they too were attacked by Patra with the chopper.

Despite sustaining injuries, the police personnel managed to overpower the accused. While Patra was arrested and the chopper seized from his possession, the injured cops were taken to Nilagiri community health centre (CHC). They were later discharged after preliminary treatment.

The IIC said a fresh case was registered under section 307 of the IPC against Patra on basis of a complaint filed by police. The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday. Police said in 2021, Patra had similarly attacked a constable who had gone to his house to deliver court summons in connection with the case.

