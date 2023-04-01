Andhra government constructs overhead tank in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another attempt to woo Kuladi villagers under Patrapur block of the Ganjam district, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly been constructing a water tank in the village for the past three months under the nose of the district administration.

As per sources, the government has been apprised of the latest development but no action has been taken in the matter. Construction of the overhead water tank began around three months back reportedly without any opposition from officials or villagers. Villagers mostly deprived of basic facilities were happy their water supply would be streamlined.

It is pertinent to mention that the villages in the bordering areas have been living in a state of neglect for years now. Over 21 villages in Tumba and Buratal panchayats of Patrapur block are included under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Tumba Development Agency, but remain deprived of basic amenities. So villagers had no reason to oppose as the AP government fulfilled their basic needs of electricity, road connectivity, ration cards and health facilities.

“Patrapur block comes under Chikiti assembly segment which is represented by Usha Devi since the past 23 years. Despite that, many villages in the block remain inaccessible. Taking advantage of the situation, Andhra government tries wooing people with its developmental schemes,” alleged a BJD member on condition of anonymity.

Though the local BDO Prakash Das remained tightlipped on the matter, block water supply officer R Pradhan admitted the water head tank was being built by the Andhra government. “The matter has been apprised to the higher authorities and necessary action in this regard will be taken soon,” he added.

A few days back revenue and disaster management minister Pramila Mallick in response to BJP’s Kusum Tete had stated in the Odisha Assembly that the state government has no information on intrusions by AP government.



