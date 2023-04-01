Home States Odisha

Andhra government constructs overhead tank in Odisha's Ganjam

Construction of the overhead water tank began around three months back reportedly without any opposition from officials or villagers.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

​ The water tank constructed by AP government at Kuladi village | Express ​

​ The water tank constructed by AP government at Kuladi village | Express ​

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In yet another attempt to woo Kuladi villagers under Patrapur block of the Ganjam district, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly been constructing a water tank in the village for the past three months under the nose of the district administration.

As per sources, the government has been apprised of the latest development but no action has been taken in the matter. Construction of the overhead water tank began around three months back reportedly without any opposition from officials or villagers. Villagers mostly deprived of basic facilities were happy their water supply would be streamlined. 

It is pertinent to mention that the villages in the bordering areas have been living in a state of neglect for years now. Over 21 villages in Tumba and Buratal panchayats of Patrapur block are included under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Tumba Development Agency, but remain deprived of basic amenities. So villagers had no reason to oppose as the AP government fulfilled their basic needs of electricity, road connectivity, ration cards and health facilities.

“Patrapur block comes under Chikiti assembly segment which is represented by Usha Devi since the past 23 years. Despite that, many villages in the block remain inaccessible. Taking advantage of the situation, Andhra government tries wooing people with its developmental schemes,” alleged a BJD member on condition of anonymity.

Though the local BDO Prakash Das remained tightlipped on the matter, block water supply officer R Pradhan admitted the water head tank was being built by the Andhra government. “The matter has been apprised to the higher authorities and necessary action in this regard will be taken soon,” he added. 

A few days back revenue and disaster management minister Pramila Mallick in response to BJP’s Kusum Tete had stated in the Odisha Assembly that the state government has no information on intrusions by AP government.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam Andhra Pradesh water tank
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp