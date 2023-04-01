Home States Odisha

Centre making false promises of development: BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the transformation of Cuttack railway station into a world-class entity with Rs 303 crore budget, the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Friday accused the Centre and the cabinet ministers of making false promises and forgetting the same after elections. 

Briefing mediapersons at the party headquarters here, BJD MLAs Devi Ranjan Tripathy,  Souvik Biswal and spokesperson Swayam Prakash Mohapatra alleged, “The way railway projects are progressing in the state, we have to wait till 2030 to see laying of the foundation stone for modernisation of the Cuttack railway station." 

“The union railway minister had announced to make Bhubaneswar railway station a world-class station. What happened to that project? What did people of the State get except a dirty station, narrow passage and a forgotten promise,” alleged the party leaders. They alleged BJD government was ready to bear the project cost for the transformation of the Bhubaneswar railway station into a world-class station. An MoU was also signed. 

However, the project could not be taken up due to hindrances from the Centre and Railway ministry. 
“This, however, is not the only project. What happened to the Padampur railway line, Coastal Highway, Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway and other such projects in the state? Why has the Centre failed to implement these projects?” the BJD leaders asked. 

BJP leader Golak Mohapatra said land acquired for the Bhubaneswar railway station project remained with the state government for four years. “As the state government miserably failed to implement the project, the land was taken back and railways announced to take up the project on its own,” he alleged. 

