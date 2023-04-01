Fake certificate scam detected in Odisha's Koraput too

Home States Odisha

JEYPORE:  After Balangir, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts, a fake certificate scam has also been identified in Koraput after its Postal department detected that over 80 per cent of documents submitted by the candidates during the recruitment process, were fake. 

Sources said there was a vacancy for gramin dak sevak posts and documents of around 32 candidates were sent to Koraput postal division for recruitment. However, the verification process further revealed that out of the 32 candidates, the documents submitted by 22, were fake.

These candidates reportedly obtained the certificates from other states. Following the revelation, the senior superintendent of posts, Jeypore, Manoj Pargadia filed a complaint with Koraput police in this regard on Thursday. 

“We found that certificates submitted by around 22 out of the 32 candidates were fake and reported the matter to the police for further inquiry,” Pargadia added. Meanwhile, Town police sources said the investigation is underway. 
 

