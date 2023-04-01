Fake fertiliser making unit busted, nine held in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Police busted a fake fertiliser manufacturing unit at Jamamal village in Gaisilet here and arrested nine persons in this connection on Friday.

The spurious fertiliser was being sold in the market for Rs 1,200 per packet.

By Express News Service

The arrested persons include the main accused Hrusikesh Sahu (30). Sources said basing on reliable inputs, a team of Gaisilet police assisted by officers of the Agriculture department raid a rented house in Jamamal village and nabbed the nine accused. Around 60 packets of salt, 34 duplicate IPL MOP manure packets, 36 empty plastic bags of Indian Potash Limited, toner bottles, sealing and weighing machines were seized.

During investigation, police found that the fake fertiliser was being manufactured by Sahu with the help of other accused. The spurious fertiliser was being sold in the market for Rs 1,200 per packet. It was also ascertained that the owner of a shop in the Ghess area had recently received 140 packets of the fake fertiliser from the accused. 

