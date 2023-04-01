Home States Odisha

Integrate emergency services to reduce road deaths: Centre

Union secretary of Road Transport and Highways Alka Upadhyaya has urged chief secretary PK Jena to take appropriate steps at the earliest for integration of both the ambulance services.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Debadatta Mullick, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has a dismal record of fatalities and injuries in road mishaps, the Centre has asked the state government to integrate the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) 1033 emergency service with 108 ambulances to ensure accident victims are rushed to hospitals within 10 to 15 minutes.

Union secretary of Road Transport and Highways Alka Upadhyaya has urged chief secretary PK Jena to take appropriate steps at the earliest for the integration of both ambulance services. Odisha has more than 6,000 ambulances from both government and private sectors. While 624 ambulances are under its 108 fleet, 15 are at the disposal of NHAI. At present, the average response time of an ambulance in the state is 24.78 minutes. 

Since many studies have revealed if medical aid is provided within the golden hour to road accident victims, it would help save more than 60 per cent of lives. States like Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have already initiated the integration of 1033 ambulance services with 108. Stressing the completion of the integration of ambulance services on priority, Upadhyaya has suggested the state government to take the help of the agency, which has developed the emergency response system software for NHAI to dispatch ambulances.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court’s committee on road safety, the state government has already initiated steps to map all private and public ambulances and they will now be operated under a common emergency number. “Efforts are being made to enable global positioning system (GPS) technology in all government/private ambulances in the state and bring them under Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112,” said a senior official of the Commerce and Transport department.

The Health and Family Welfare department has suggested its Transport counterpart make GPS fitment mandatory in all ambulances. A company has already been awarded the tender to bring government/private ambulances under ERSS. “Once all the ambulances are brought under ERSS, the average response time is expected to come down to 13 to 15 minutes. We will be able to shift people suffering injuries within the ‘golden hour’ and save a significant number of lives,” the official added.

The death rate in Odisha now stands at 48 per 100 accidents against the national average of 32. In 2021, 10,984 accidents took place leading to 5,081 deaths. The number of accidents reported last year was 11,663 and the death toll stood at 5,467.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha ambulance service National Highways Authority of India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp