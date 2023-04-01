Orissa HC adjourns plea on power plant workers’ health hazards to May 4

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has adjourned the hearing on a PIL concerning health hazards faced by workers engaged in coal-fired thermal power plants (CFTPPs) in the state till May 4. The court had registered the PIL following the Supreme Court’s direction, based on a report submitted by the National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH) after studying the working conditions at coal-fired thermal power plants in different states.

The issue pertained to the fact that despite a plethora of legislations including labour welfare laws in place, the measures were poorly implemented. The concern raised in the NIOH report was that several of the workers in the CFTPPs were suffering from lung function abnormalities, skin diseases, asthma, and other pulmonary function abnormalities.

The PIL assumes significance as 63 CFTPPs having 31,734 workers are presently in operation in the state. The adjournment came on Tuesday after senior advocate Manoj Kumar Mishra appearing on behalf of NIOH pointed out that the affidavit filed by the state government had not dealt with health condition of workers engaged in the CFTPPs. He said NIOH would file a reply to the state government’s affidavit.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “The senior counsel for NIOH states the affidavit of the state government has been sent to the NIOH for its response and the same will be filed before the next date. List on May 4, 2023.”

In the affidavit, director of Factories & Boilers N Thirumala Naik stated fly ash is a primary environmental concern in the CFTPPs in operation in the state. In the present scenario, 40 million tonne of fly ash was generated from the CFTPPs during 2021-22. However, 90 per cent of the fly ash was utilised in various sectors including fly ash bricks manufacturing, cement production, construction of roads, embankment building, reclaiming of low-lying areas and mines void filling, Naik claimed in the affidavit.

The affidavit further gave technical details on the environmental impacts of coal-based CFTPPs on air and water along with more information related to exposure of workers to dust, heat, high noise and preventive measures like personal protective equipment and occupational health services.

