Truck driver injured in Odisha road accident

A truck driver sustained injuries after his vehicle hit a stationary heavy vehicle on National Highway - 16 on Friday evening. 

Published: 01st April 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and used hydraulic combi tools to rescue the driver trapped in the truck. The operation lasted for over 20 minutes and the injured driver was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. 

Police said a truck was parked on the flyover near Rasulgarh after it developed a mechanical snag. Traffic came to a standstill due to the accident on the road heading towards the capital city. Traffic and police personnel arrived on the spot to restore the smooth movement of the vehicles. Both the trucks were removed from the flyover after a few minutes.

