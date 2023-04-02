HLCA nod for Rs 25,000 crore solar equipment factory at Odisha's Dhenkanal district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s week-long visit to Japan seeking investments for Odisha, the high level clearance authority (HLCA) of the state government on Saturday approved five mega industrial projects entailing a total investment of about Rs 35,760 crore.

The approved industries in green energy equipment, steel, chemicals, textile and IT and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sectors are proposed to be set up in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts. The big projects cleared by the HLCA headed by the CM would generate over 38,000 employment opportunities for the people of the state.

Sources said the committee gave a go-ahead to two projects in steel, one each in green energy and equipment, IT and ESDM, chemicals and technical textile sectors.The HLCA has approved the proposal of WAREE Energies Limited entailing an investment of Rs 25,000 crore to set up an integrated solar equipment manufacturing complex at Neulopoi in Dhenkanal district. The company will come up with a 50,000 MT polysilicon and 10,000 MW each of ingot, wafer, solar cells and solar module unit.

Dubbed as the largest manufacturing facility in eastern India, this project will develop an ecosystem for further investment in the sector. It is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 14,000 people.The committee also cleared the Super Smelters Limited’s proposal to set up an integrated steel plant of 1.8 MTPA capacity in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 5,436.1 crore having employment potential for about 19,000 people.

Another steel project by Kashvi Power and Steel Private Limited also got HLCA nod. The company will set up an integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore. This 0.55 MTPA capacity plant will provide employment to more than 3,500 people.

In the technical textile sector, the committee approved a project by MCPI Private Limited at Bhadrak textile park. With an investment of Rs 2,223.25 crore, the company will set up a manufacturing unit of high modulus low shrinkage (HMLS) polyester-based tyre cord fabrics, high tenacity low elongation (HTLE) yarns, high IV and CP chips. It will provide employment to more than 1,150 people.

Similarly, the proposal of IVL Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Ltd for a bottle grade PET resin plant with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore also received approval. The company will set up a 60,000 MT per annum capacity unit at Paradip.

