Include tribal languages in Central University of Odisha curriculum: Pradhan

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday stressed the need for conducting research on Koraput’s local language ‘Kui’ and making it accessible to local students. Speaking at a meeting organised at Central University of Odisha in Sunabeda, the Union Minister asked academicians and authorities of the university to add tribal languages to the university’s curriculum. He also approved setting up of Bhima Bhoi Chair in the university.

Pradhan said the Central government is keen to ensure development of local languages and make education accessible for students residing in remote areas. He asked the management of the university to include local languages spoken by people residing in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada in BEd and Odia courses. “The Centre is working to ensure local languages of aspirational districts are used to preserve culture, arts and history of the regions through the university,” he said.The minister also assured to fill up at least 100 posts of lecturers in the university in the next six months.

He inaugurated a sports complex, language lab and work station on the university complex and interacted with the staff and students. Among others, CUO vice-chancellor Prof Chakdradhar Tripathy was present.

Meanwhile, former MP Pradip Majhi alleged Pradhan is conspiring to shift the CUO from Koraput. Addressing mediapersons at Koraput on the day, he said minister’s visit to the district was not a part of Utkal Divas celebrations but a conspiracy to relocate the university by setting up satellite campuses in other districts.

“The CUO has been neglected since its inception in 2009. While 229 faculty positions remain vacant at the university, the academics are being managed by guest staff. The university has only seven departments while its counterparts in other states are functioning with many more,” he said. No recruitment has been done at the university since 2014 and in the absence of an administrative building, the institution is operating from a guest house, the former Nabarangpur MP added.

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday stressed the need for conducting research on Koraput’s local language ‘Kui’ and making it accessible to local students. Speaking at a meeting organised at Central University of Odisha in Sunabeda, the Union Minister asked academicians and authorities of the university to add tribal languages to the university’s curriculum. He also approved setting up of Bhima Bhoi Chair in the university. Pradhan said the Central government is keen to ensure development of local languages and make education accessible for students residing in remote areas. He asked the management of the university to include local languages spoken by people residing in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada in BEd and Odia courses. “The Centre is working to ensure local languages of aspirational districts are used to preserve culture, arts and history of the regions through the university,” he said.The minister also assured to fill up at least 100 posts of lecturers in the university in the next six months. He inaugurated a sports complex, language lab and work station on the university complex and interacted with the staff and students. Among others, CUO vice-chancellor Prof Chakdradhar Tripathy was present. Meanwhile, former MP Pradip Majhi alleged Pradhan is conspiring to shift the CUO from Koraput. Addressing mediapersons at Koraput on the day, he said minister’s visit to the district was not a part of Utkal Divas celebrations but a conspiracy to relocate the university by setting up satellite campuses in other districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The CUO has been neglected since its inception in 2009. While 229 faculty positions remain vacant at the university, the academics are being managed by guest staff. The university has only seven departments while its counterparts in other states are functioning with many more,” he said. No recruitment has been done at the university since 2014 and in the absence of an administrative building, the institution is operating from a guest house, the former Nabarangpur MP added.