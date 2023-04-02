Morning school in Odisha from April 11: Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday announced commencement of new academic session for schools from April 3 and morning classes for all from Class I to XII from April 11. School and Mass Education officials said the academic session that used to commence from June earlier has now been advanced. Accordingly, the new academic session for all students will commence from April 3.

However, in view of summer, the government also announced morning classes for all the students of Class I to XII in the new academic calendar from April 11 onwards. The timing of morning classes will be 7 am to 11.30 am.

Collectors, though, have been allowed to bring changes to the schedule of morning classes depending on the weather in their districts. The schools have also been asked to ensure provision of drinking water and other required facilities.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said in view of the new academic session, the admission process in schools will also begin from April 3 and continue till 8. The government, however, will keep the window open for some more time for those who fail to turn up for enrollment in the given timeline. The admission will majorly take place for enrollment of students to Class I and Class IX.

“Students between Class I and VII in the current academic session will be promoted to the next class in the new academic session by appearing an exam which is mandatory. Those who do not turn up for the test will be given another chance,” Dash said.

