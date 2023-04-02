Home States Odisha

Morning school in Odisha from April 11: Govt

School and Mass Education officials said the academic session that used to commence from June earlier has now been advanced.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday announced commencement of new academic session for schools from April 3 and morning classes for all from Class I to XII from April 11. School and Mass Education officials said the academic session that used to commence from June earlier has now been advanced. Accordingly, the new academic session for all students will commence from April 3.  

However, in view of summer, the government also announced morning classes for all the students of Class I to XII in the new academic calendar from April 11 onwards. The timing of morning classes will be 7 am to 11.30 am.

Collectors, though, have been allowed to bring changes to the schedule of morning classes depending on the weather in their districts. The schools have also been asked to ensure provision of drinking water and other required facilities.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said in view of the new academic session, the admission process in schools will also begin from April 3 and continue till 8. The government, however, will keep the window open for some more time for those who fail to turn up for enrollment in the given timeline. The admission will majorly take place for enrollment of students to Class I and Class IX.

“Students between Class I and VII in the current academic session will be promoted to the next class in the new academic session by appearing an exam which is mandatory. Those who do not turn up for the test will be given another chance,” Dash said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp