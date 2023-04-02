Home States Odisha

Odisha: Bandh in Talcher over demand for separate district

The bandh was called for fulfilment of the committee’s two demands including declaration of Talcher as a separate district and to make the medical college and hospital in the town functional.

A deserted street in Talcher town on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles stayed off road during a bandh called by Talcher Kriyanusthan Committee here on Saturday.The bandh was called for fulfilment of the committee’s two demands including declaration of Talcher as a separate district and to make the medical college and hospital in the town functional.

While banks and government offices too remained closed on the day, coal production and dispatch from Talcher Coalfields was hampered due to picketing by the agitators. However, no untoward incident was reported as elaborate arrangements were made by police to maintain order.

“We observed the bandh on the day to demand fulfilment of our two demands. The bandh was total and peaceful. All coalmines were closed and the dispatch was affected due to the bandh.We urge the government to accept the two demands else we will intensify the agitation,” said members of the committee Keshab Bhutia and Digambar Garnaik.The committee has been agitating in front of the sub-collector’s office on the issue for the last over 100 days.

