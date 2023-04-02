Odisha: Museum complex to come up at Madhu Babu’s birthplace

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The birthplace and workplace of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das will be developed into a single museum complex for preservation of the heritage site. On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Satyabhamapur on Saturday morning and discussed the development works with the locals and officials.

Being the first graduate from Odisha, when Madhu Babu returned from Kolkata he was ostracised for converting to Christianity. He then left his ancestral home and shifted to adjacent village Purusottampur where he continued to stay in a double-storey building. His house at Purusottampur is known as his karma bhumi.

As per the plan chalked out during the discussion, the street connecting his birthplace and workplace will be redeveloped. Besides, a light and sound show will also be arranged to explain the glorious life of Madhu Babu.

Apart from these, there will be a multi-lingual interpretation for the convenience of viewers from Odisha and outside states. While a welcome arch built with khondalite stone will be erected at the entrance of the village, a parking place will also be developed near Madhu Babu’s karma bhumi.

The development works will be carried out under the 5T initiative of the state government. The development plan is expected to be presented to the chief minister for approval.The 5T secretary also interacted with the inmates of the Child Care Institution run by Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust(KGNMT) in Madhu Babu’s ancestral house.

