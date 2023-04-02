Sonepur residents enjoy Raahgiri

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: Raahgiri was organised for the first time in Sonepur town to mark Utkal Dibas and 30th district formation day on Saturday. The programme was organised on the stretch of road from Block Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk in the town. Over 25 events were organised as a part of the celebrations.

The events included theme dance by different dance groups, kids fashion show ‘little Miss and Mr Subarnapur’, magic show, performance by NDRC special school for the differently-abled,photo exhibition, street painting, mehndi, tattoo and rangoli competitions along with sports competitions like skating, boxing, taekwondo and athletics.

Over 350 people including students participated in the contests. Other attractions of the programme included street science exhibition, library on road poem recitation, kids game zone, music corner, terracotta making, tie and dye and food counters.

In the evening, a public meeting was held at Block Chowk. While collector Aboli Narvane presided over the meeting, zilla parishad chairperson, Supara Thela was the chief guest. Among others, SP Amaresh Panda and ADM Nishi Punam Minz were present.

