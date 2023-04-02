Home States Odisha

Sonepur residents enjoy Raahgiri

The programme was organised on the stretch of road from Block Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk in the town. Over 25 events were organised as a part of the celebrations.

Published: 02nd April 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

School students at a plate art contest during Raahgiri in Sonepur town | Express

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: Raahgiri was organised for the first time in Sonepur town to mark Utkal Dibas and 30th district formation day on Saturday. The programme was organised on the stretch of road from Block Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk in the town. Over 25 events were organised as a part of the celebrations.

The events included theme dance by different dance groups, kids fashion show ‘little Miss and Mr Subarnapur’, magic show, performance by NDRC special school for the differently-abled,photo exhibition, street painting, mehndi, tattoo and rangoli competitions along with sports competitions like skating, boxing, taekwondo and athletics.

Over 350 people including students participated in the contests. Other attractions of the programme included street science exhibition, library on road poem recitation, kids game zone, music corner, terracotta making, tie and dye and food counters.

In the evening, a public meeting was held at Block Chowk. While collector Aboli Narvane presided over the meeting,  zilla parishad chairperson, Supara Thela was the chief guest. Among others, SP Amaresh Panda and ADM Nishi Punam Minz were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raahgiri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp