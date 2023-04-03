Home States Odisha

Central University of Tamil Nadu celebrates Utkal Divas

Sambalpuri song, dance and Odishi dance performances by students were the major attractions of the event.

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:18 AM

BHUBANESWAR: The Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur celebrated Utkal Divas on its campus for the first time on Saturday. The event started with prayers to Lord Jagannath and the recital of Vande Utkal Janani.

University VC M Krishnan who joined the event as the chief guest highlighted the historic ties between Odisha and Tamil Nadu, his personal liking and admiration towards the people of Odisha and the important contributions Odia people are rendering in shaping the destiny of India at present.

Sambalpuri song, dance and Odishi dance performances by students were the major attractions of the event. The event was attended by around 500 people including students and faculty members.

A mixed audience of about 500 people were mesmerised by the melody and beats of Sambalpuri song.

Odia faculty members of the university including assistant professors Nikhil Kumar Gouda and Chittaranjan Subuddhi, Bhabani Mohanty and Sujit Behera also spoke.

