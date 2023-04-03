Crime scene recreated, students demand fast-track investigation

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda Police on Sunday detained a third person in the sensational abduction and murder of 15-year-old Samarth Agrawal even as it took the two key accused to the scene for recreation of the crime that sent shockwaves across the state.

The accused - Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agrawal- were brought on remand for three days from April 1 for further investigation. They were taken to Baipur within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district for crime scene recreation.

While the accused first enacted the entire abduction scenario, they later demonstrated how they burnt the body and fled the area. The demonstration was videographed for further analysis. Official sources said another person from Burla was detained for his links in the crime on the day. While he was brought to Jharsuguda for interrogation, no further detail was revealed.

Meanwhile, residents of Jharsuguda took out a rally from Sarbahal to the Town police station demanding that Samarth’s case be fast-tracked so that justice is delivered to the deceased. The rally had Samarth’s classmates and other school students as participants who walked through the main road of the town holding placards demanding justice for the boy.

Laying siege to the police station for hours on end, the agitators demanded that Samarth’s killers be severely punished. They also handed a letter to the police requesting that CCTV cameras are installed in every school and crucial locations across the city, police patrolling intensified, liquor sale banned and all street light made functional.

Jharsuguda IIC Sabitri Bal said police would make efforts to ensure Samarth’s murderers are handed the harshest punishment.“The other demands in the letter will also be looked into,” she added. Following the assurances, the agitators called off their siege.

Samarth was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on March 27 over a ransom demand of Rs 50 lakh.Amit was very close to the deceased’s family. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to ascertain if the kidnap and murder was previously planned, police said.

