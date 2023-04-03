Home States Odisha

Doctors save boy impaled by 1.5 feet crowbar

The incident took place on Saturday. Sources said Shakti was engaged by a contractor in renovation of the government upper primary school in Talasubranapur village.

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 1.5 feet crowbar that pierced the body of a 16-year-old boy, was successfully removed after a surgery lasting over one hour at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Sunday. A team of doctors led by assistant Professor Dr I Gopal performed the surgery on Shakti Pataguru of Talasubranapur village within Kotgarh police limits in Kandhamal district. The crowbar had pierced the boy’s body near the pelvis and was stuck in his abdomen.

The team of doctors performing
surgery on Shakti Pataguru | Express

The incident took place on Saturday. Sources said Shakti was engaged by a contractor in the renovation of the government upper primary school in Talasubranapur village. The boy was removing damaged asbestos sheets from the roof when he accidentally slipped and fell on the crowbar.

The iron tool pierced his torso and got stuck in the body. The contractor and the school authorities were absent when the incident took place.

On being informed, the boy’s father Sanatan Pataguru reached the spot and rushed him to Baliguda hospital. As Shakti’s condition was critical and the crowbar was attached to his body, the doctors referred him to MKCG MCH at Berhampur. 

Dr Gopal of the Surgery department assisted by Dr SP Jena, Dr JK Panigrhay, Dr BP Mohapatra and Dr Alok Das spent more than an hour to successfully remove the crowbar from the boy’s torso.

“The patient is in ICU and has been extubated. His vitals are stable and he is doing well. We will take up definitive surgery once he recovers completely,” informed Dr Gopal.

The identity of the contractor who had illegally engaged the minor or the authorities executing the school renovation work is yet to be ascertained. Kotgarh police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
1.5 feet crowbar 16-year-old boy MKCG Medical College and Hospital
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp