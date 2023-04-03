Home States Odisha

Elderly woman killed, 2 hurt in attack over sorcery charge

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An elderly woman died while her son and daughter-in-law sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a villager over sorcery suspicion at Kalianal village under Jualibhanga panchayat in Moroda here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Gouri Tudu (70) and the injured couple is Kalicharan Tudu (47) and Kuni Tudu (42). The accused, Durga Charan Tudu (38), has been arrested.

Sources said the incident took place in the afternoon when the trio was sitting on the veranda of their house. All of a sudden, the accused arrived at the spot with an axe and attacked them. Gouri, Kalicharan and Kuni sustained critical head injuries and were rushed to Betnoti community health centre (CHC) by neighbours. Later, they were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. Gouri succumbed to injuries during treatment while the couple is battling for their life.

On being informed, Moroda police led by OIC Padmalochan Panigrahi and his Chitrada counterpart Niranjan Soren rushed to the village and started an investigation. Panigrahi said basing on the complaint of Kalicharan’s son Panchanan, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. The axe used in the crime has also been seized. Further investigation is underway.

