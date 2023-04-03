Getso scams ‘Rs 144 crore’ from thousands, one held by EOW

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested a person from Pune in connection with a pan-India cryptocurrency mining fraud that is estimated to be around Rs 144 crore. The person Vishal Sakharam Utkar of Maharashtra’s Latur district has been held for running mule accounts for a firm Getso, which defrauded thousands of investors across the country in the name of crypto mining. At least Rs 9 crore was found to be transferred by Getso into a mule bank account of Vishal, EOW sources said.

The investigation was launched on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Dibyajyoti Kar of Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar against the crypto mining fraud by Getso. Kar alleged, the company had lured him to invest through various promotional videos which assured six per cent returns daily on the invested amount. He was also told the investment scheme had daily withdrawal facility too. He joined Getso’s WhatsApp group, created an account in the company’s website and invested Rs 1.27 lakh between October and December in 2022. However, the firm closed the WhatsApp group soon after and ignored the requests of the investors to withdraw their deposited money.

The company’s app was available on Google Play Store with over 10,000 downloads. Getso claimed it was based out of Washington and was doing business in dollars. It offered various schemes like 0.5 USD daily returns for 38 days on an investment of 10 USD and 1.68 USD daily for 36 days on an investment of 28 USD. Moreover, it offered a 3.6 USD daily return for 39 days on an investment of 68 USD and 6 USD daily on an investment of 108 USD.

The firm offered higher returns on investments up to 960 USD. The investors were assured of receiving a commission if new members invested on their recommendation.“The company engaged some YouTubers to promote its Ponzi schemes. On December 25, 2022, the firm’s officials announced that they are shutting down operations in the Indian market due to high taxation imposed by the Centre on cryptocurrency,” said EOW IG Jai Narayan Pankaj.

Pankaj said, the firm has cheated more than 100 investors in the state. It was running online money circulation through its Ponzi schemes in the name of cryptocurrency mining and operated throughout the country. Getso had roped in thousands of investors from across the country. Initial estimations on the investments in the schemes is around Rs 144 crore. The amount of invested money and number of investors are expected to go up in course of further investigation, he said.

