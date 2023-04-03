Headmaster booked for provoking school student to file complaint against uncle

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada police has registered a case against the headmaster and some teachers of the Government Ashram School on charges of falsely provoking a Class IX girl student to file a sexual harassment charges against her maternal uncle. Sources said the girl had allegedly inflicted self-injuries last week. When the school authorities came to know of the matter, they counselled the victim during which she reportedly confided that she took the step after being sexually exploited by one of her maternal uncles.

Basing on her report which was countersigned by the teachers, a complaint was filed with Rayagada police. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the girl’s uncle. He was later arrested and produced in court. However, things took a turn when the matter was sorted out in the village-level meeting and the girl denied undergoing medical examination. The villagers also tried secure bail for the girl’s uncle but to no avail.

Following the matter, the victim’s father filed a case on the headmaster. Following a direction from Gajapati SP Swathy S Kumar, Paralakhemundi SDPO Ramakrushna Pati began the investigation on Saturday.

“A case has been registered against the headmaster. Though statements of the victim and her father have been recorded, we are yet to receive statements of the headmaster and the teacher since it is a weekend,” Pati said adding, everyone involved would be thoroughly questioned.

