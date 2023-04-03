Home States Odisha

Milestone for ECoR, tops country in freight loading

It is also the only railway zone, which has crossed the feat of 240 MT milestone in the current fiscal.

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

East Coast Railway trains cancelled

Image of East Coast Railway for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved a new milestone in freight handling in 2022-23 by loading 241.51 million tonne (MT) of freight from its jurisdiction. With this, it topped the zones in Indian Railways.

ECoR had loaded 232.13 MT in the 2021-22 financial year. It is also the only railway zone, which has crossed the feat of 240 MT milestone in the current fiscal. The Ministry of Railways had set a target to load 240.6 MT in 2022-23.

With an average of about 10,000 wagons per day, the railway zone has performed remarkably after many challenges and adverse conditions on loading and train operations like public agitations, workers issues in loading and unloading, Maoist activities and other railway construction activities.

Sources said, 149.64 MT of coal was the major commodity carried by ECoR, followed by 25.56 MT of iron ore, 19.33 MT of iron and steel, 7.79 MT of raw materials for steel plants and 5.9 MT of fertiliser.

While 155.34 MT of freight was loaded from Khurda Road division, 69.63 MT of freight was loaded from Waltair division and 16.54 MT from Sambalpur division. Two divisions - Khurda Road and Waltair have obtained the third and sixth positions respectively among 68 divisions of Indian Railways.

During the last financial year, ECoR had contributed 15 per cent of total loading by Indian Railways. South East Central Railway, which loaded 214.58 MT in 2022-23 is the second highest loading zone while South Eastern Railway achieved a loading figure of 202.61 MT to be placed at third position.

ECoR general manager Manoj Sharma congratulated the workforce for the achievement. The efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel plants, cement, petroleum companies and food corporation of India have also helped to achieve this feat, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Coast Railway Indian Railways
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp