Odisha govt plans skill training for school dropouts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to rope in World Skill Centre (WSC) and Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar to provide vocational training to school dropouts in the age group of 17 and above.

Sources in the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) said a comprehensive plan of action will be prepared and funds will be sought from the School and Mass Education department for implementation of the programme to impart life-based skills to the out-of-school children in a phased manner from the 2023-24 academic session.

While both WSC and CTTC, Bhubaneswar have already made a brief presentation regarding their skill training programme, sources said further action regarding the implementation of the programme will be taken after getting a report from both institutes.

As per sources, the state government is initially planning to provide the training to 300 dropouts in the age group of 17-plus. The vocational wing of OSEPA will identify the districts having the highest number of out-of-school children and will decide the zones from where children identified will be counselled and provided skill training. The identified children will be registered with vocational education schools or vocational training providers (VPTs) as per their need and interest.

An OSEPA official said once the plan is finalised agreement will be signed with the WSC and CTTC, Bhubaneswar for use of their expertise in providing life-based skill training to the dropouts. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the media about the identification of school dropouts for vocational education training recently after reports of thousands of Class X students skipping the annual board exams every year.

