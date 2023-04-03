Repaired ceiling crashes down at MKCG yet again

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After a gap of over six months, ceiling slabs once again collapsed in the super-speciality block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Sunday, raising questions about the quality of maintenance work carried out in the building.

The incident took place in the surgery ward on the fourth floor of the block. Sources said patients were waiting for the doctors to turn up at the ward when some ceiling slabs collapsed on the ground with a loud thud.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident as only seven to eight patients were present in the 30-bed room. While the patients ran out of the ward in fear, the hospital staff reached the spot after hearing the crashing sound.

In September and October last year, at least four incidents of ceiling collapse were reported from the super-speciality block after a fire mishap in August. The MCH authorities had claimed that the ceilings in the block and other buildings were repaired by the Public Works department. However, Sunday’s incident has exposed the poor quality of work which was carried out in the block.

Local BJP leader Ram Patra blamed the callous attitude of the MCH authorities for the mishap. “The authorities are playing with the lives of patients and their attendants. The administrative officials too are least bothered to check the quality of work being executed in the hospital,” he alleged.

Despite repeated attempts, new dean of MKCG MCH Prof SK Mishra and hospital superintendent Prof Suchitra Das were not available for comments on the matter. However, the hospital staff said the ceiling slabs collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday.

The five-storey super-speciality block was constructed by L&T at a cost of around Rs 150 crore under Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Though construction of the block was completed in 2019, it became operational in 2021 as the contract agency made delay in handing over the building on the pretext of some minor works. In 2020, the block was used as quarantine centre and hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Recurring mishaps

Patients were waiting for doctors when some ceiling slabs collapsed with a loud crashing thud

Only seven to eight patients were present in the 30-bed room

Last year, four incidents of ceiling collapse were reported from super-specialty block after a fire mishap in August

Ceilings were repaired by the Public Works department

BERHAMPUR: After a gap of over six months, ceiling slabs once again collapsed in the super-speciality block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Sunday, raising questions about the quality of maintenance work carried out in the building. The incident took place in the surgery ward on the fourth floor of the block. Sources said patients were waiting for the doctors to turn up at the ward when some ceiling slabs collapsed on the ground with a loud thud. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident as only seven to eight patients were present in the 30-bed room. While the patients ran out of the ward in fear, the hospital staff reached the spot after hearing the crashing sound.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In September and October last year, at least four incidents of ceiling collapse were reported from the super-speciality block after a fire mishap in August. The MCH authorities had claimed that the ceilings in the block and other buildings were repaired by the Public Works department. However, Sunday’s incident has exposed the poor quality of work which was carried out in the block. Local BJP leader Ram Patra blamed the callous attitude of the MCH authorities for the mishap. “The authorities are playing with the lives of patients and their attendants. The administrative officials too are least bothered to check the quality of work being executed in the hospital,” he alleged. Despite repeated attempts, new dean of MKCG MCH Prof SK Mishra and hospital superintendent Prof Suchitra Das were not available for comments on the matter. However, the hospital staff said the ceiling slabs collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday. The five-storey super-speciality block was constructed by L&T at a cost of around Rs 150 crore under Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Though construction of the block was completed in 2019, it became operational in 2021 as the contract agency made delay in handing over the building on the pretext of some minor works. In 2020, the block was used as quarantine centre and hospital for Covid-19 patients. Recurring mishaps Patients were waiting for doctors when some ceiling slabs collapsed with a loud crashing thud Only seven to eight patients were present in the 30-bed room Last year, four incidents of ceiling collapse were reported from super-specialty block after a fire mishap in August Ceilings were repaired by the Public Works department