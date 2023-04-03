Home States Odisha

Repaired ceiling crashes down at MKCG yet again

Incident takes place on the fourth floor of super-specialty block 

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Portion of the ceiling which collapsed in in the surgery ward | Express

Portion of the ceiling which collapsed in in the surgery ward | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After a gap of over six months, ceiling slabs once again collapsed in the super-speciality block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Sunday, raising questions about the quality of maintenance work carried out in the building.

The incident took place in the surgery ward on the fourth floor of the block. Sources said patients were waiting for the doctors to turn up at the ward when some ceiling slabs collapsed on the ground with a loud thud.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident as only seven to eight patients were present in the 30-bed room. While the patients ran out of the ward in fear, the hospital staff reached the spot after hearing the crashing sound.

In September and October last year, at least four incidents of ceiling collapse were reported from the super-speciality block after a fire mishap in August. The MCH authorities had claimed that the ceilings in the block and other buildings were repaired by the Public Works department. However, Sunday’s incident has exposed the poor quality of work which was carried out in the block.

Local BJP leader Ram Patra blamed the callous attitude of the MCH authorities for the mishap. “The authorities are playing with the lives of patients and their attendants. The administrative officials too are least bothered to check the quality of work being executed in the hospital,” he alleged.

Despite repeated attempts, new dean of MKCG MCH Prof SK Mishra and hospital superintendent Prof Suchitra Das were not available for comments on the matter. However, the hospital staff said the ceiling slabs collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday.

The five-storey super-speciality block was constructed by L&T at a cost of around Rs 150 crore under Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Though construction of the block was completed in 2019, it became operational in 2021 as the contract agency made delay in handing over the building on the pretext of some minor works. In 2020, the block was used as quarantine centre and hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Recurring mishaps

Patients were waiting for doctors when some ceiling slabs collapsed with a loud crashing thud
Only seven to eight patients were present in the 30-bed room
Last year, four incidents of ceiling collapse were reported from super-specialty block after a fire mishap in August
Ceilings were repaired by the Public Works department

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MKCG Medical College and Hospital ceiling slabs
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp