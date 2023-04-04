Fake certificate:  CB records statements 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Odisha Crime Branch recorded statements of two approvers who were arrested in connection with the fake certificate scam, under section 164 of the IPC at Balangir SDJM court here on Monday. The two approvers are Subalaya Bhue and Rita Nag, both residents of Patnagarh area.

Sources said a five-member team of the CB is conducting inquiry on the fake certificate scam in Balangir. Meanwhile, at least 19 people have been arrested for their complicity in the case. SDPO Tofan Bag said police are also reaching out to people who had conducted banking transactions with the main accused Manoj Mishra.

Meanwhile, BJD leader Ashok Mohanty in response to Congress MLA Santosh Singh’s Saluja’s allegation, said, BJD neither had any connection with the fake certificate scam nor its mastermind Manoj Mishra. Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja had last week raised the issue in the Assembly alleging some members of BJD were involved in the racket.

