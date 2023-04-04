Home States Odisha

Fake certificate:  CB records statements 

THE Crime Branch recorded statements of two approvers who were arrested in connection with the fake certificate scam, under section 164 of the IPC at Balangir SDJM court here on Monday. 

Published: 04th April 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fake certificate

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Odisha Crime Branch recorded statements of two approvers who were arrested in connection with the fake certificate scam, under section 164 of the IPC at Balangir SDJM court here on Monday. The two approvers are Subalaya Bhue and Rita Nag, both residents of Patnagarh area.

Sources said a five-member team of the CB is conducting inquiry on the fake certificate scam in Balangir. Meanwhile, at least 19 people have been arrested for their complicity in the case. SDPO Tofan Bag said police are also reaching out to people who had conducted banking transactions with the main accused Manoj Mishra. 

Meanwhile, BJD leader Ashok Mohanty in response to Congress MLA Santosh Singh’s Saluja’s allegation, said, BJD neither had any connection with the fake certificate scam nor its mastermind Manoj Mishra. Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja had last week raised the issue in the Assembly alleging some members of BJD were involved in the racket. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Crime Branch fake certificate scam
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp