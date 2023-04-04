Man dies in explosion at cracker unit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Gojabayani basti in VSS Nagar within Saheed Nagar police limits here. The victim, Siba Nanda Tada was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

It is suspected Tada was manufacturing crackers after receiving an order recently. “It was not a bid firecracker manufacturing unit but Tada was operating it illegally,” said a police officer. Around 50 to 60 tubes used to manufacture multi-colour sky shot firecrackers and five to seven bombs were found in Tada’s house. Police have urged the bomb detection and disposal team to diffuse the remaining firecrackers in the house.

A scientific team will also visit the house on Tuesday to investigate the matter. “Raw materials to manufacture firecrackers were found in his house. A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain whether he was new into the illegal business or was doing it for last several years,” said a police officer.

Police said the incident took place at around 6.30 pm and a house situated in VSS Nagar slum sustained extensive damages in the explosion. The walls of nearby houses sustained cracks too but the occupants escaped unhurt. Saheed Nagar police have registered a case in this connection and have launched a probe into the matter. Usually, illegal firecracker units operate on the outskirts of the city but the one operated by Tada was running a few metres away from Saheed Nagar police outpost, said sources.

