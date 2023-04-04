Home States Odisha

Man dies in explosion at cracker unit

Police said the incident took place at around 6.30 pm and a house situated in VSS Nagar slum sustained extensive damages in the explosion.

Published: 04th April 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Gojabayani basti in VSS Nagar within Saheed Nagar police limits here. The victim, Siba Nanda Tada was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

It is suspected Tada was manufacturing crackers after receiving an order recently. “It was not a bid firecracker manufacturing unit but Tada was operating it illegally,” said a police officer. Around 50 to 60 tubes used to manufacture multi-colour sky shot firecrackers and five to seven bombs were found in Tada’s house. Police have urged the bomb detection and disposal team to diffuse the remaining firecrackers in the house. 

A scientific team will also visit the house on Tuesday to investigate the matter. “Raw materials to manufacture firecrackers were found in his house. A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain whether he was new into the illegal business or was doing it for last several years,” said a police officer.

Police said the incident took place at around 6.30 pm and a house situated in VSS Nagar slum sustained extensive damages in the explosion. The walls of nearby houses sustained cracks too but the occupants escaped unhurt. Saheed Nagar police have registered a case in this connection and have launched a probe into the matter. Usually, illegal firecracker units operate on the outskirts of the city but the one operated by Tada was running a few metres away from Saheed Nagar police outpost, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
explosion firecracker manufacturing unit
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp