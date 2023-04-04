Polls peaceful in Attabira, Hindol NACs 

By Express News Service

BARGARH/DHENKANAL: The urban local body (ULB) polls in Attabira and Hindol NACs in Bargarh and Dhenkanal districts respectively passed off peacefully on Monday.

Attabira NAC recorded a voter turnout of 74 per cent. The polling was done at 16 booths. Four candidates are in the fray for the chairperson post which has been reserved for ST this time. Similarly, at least 39 candidates are vying for the post of councilors in 12 wards. Attabira has around 13,520 voters.

In Hindol, 87 per cent voters turned up to exercise their franchise in the elections. Sub-collector Sibananda Swain said out of the total 9,863 voters, 8,591 voters exercised their franchise. Three contestants are in the race for Hindol NAC chairperson post. Similarly, 50 candidates are in fray for the councilor posts in 16 wards.

Dhenkanal SP Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra said adequate security arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. The counting of the votes will be held on April 5.

