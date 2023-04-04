Home States Odisha

Rape accused on the run for four months arrested

Police said on July 28, 2021, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was returning home from college on her bicycle.

Published: 04th April 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A rape accused absconding for the last more than four months was nabbed by Sambalpur police from Bargarh district on Monday. The accused was identified as 21-year-old Suresh Mahakud of Patupal within Charmal police limits. Suresh is accused of raping a minor girl.

Police said on July 28, 2021, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was returning home from college on her bicycle. He had also threatened the victim of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Later, the girl’s family members lodged a complaint basing on which Charmal police registered a case and arrested the accused under sections 376, 506, 109 and 323 of IPC besides 6 and 17 of POCSO Act. 

However, the accused managed to secure interim bail for six weeks from the Orissa High Court citing his father’s illness. He was released from Sambalpur circle jail on October 10, 2022. As per the court’s order, Suresh was supposed to surrender on November 21, 2022.

However, he absconded in violation of the order. Subsequently, the HC directed the IIC of Charmal police station to take the accused in custody and produce him in court for trial. On January 21 this year, the court issued non-bailable warrant against Suresh. Basing on the court’s order, police formed a special team to nab the accused. Eventually, Suresh was arrested from Bargarh’s Attabira.

