By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday left on a week-long visit to Japan. The objective of the visit is to promote investment opportunities in Odisha with focus on IT, tourism and sports and industries.

The chief minister will conduct one-on-one meetings with potential investors, host the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at Tokyo and also hold an interactive meeting with the Odia diaspora. He will also visit Kimitsu Steel Works and the Research and Development Centre of Nippon Steel Corporation and explore avenues of collaboration in areas of skill development and high-tech start-ups.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the state delegation will also hold a round-table discussion in Kyoto on opportunities for collaboration between Japan and Odisha in the tourism sector, focusing on Buddhist and eco-tourism related sites in the state. In view of significant strides made by Odisha in development of sports ecosystem, exploration of possible collaboration in training and development of sports talent in Odisha has also been planned.

Apart from the chief minister, the delegation comprises Industries minister Pratap Keshari Deb, chief secretary PK Jena, principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of Electronics and IT department Manoj Mishra and MD, IPICOL Bhupendra Poonia. Secretary to chief minister (5T) VK Pandian and special secretary Vineel Krishna are also part of the delegation.

Team Naveen embarks on week-long Japan trip

This apart, a business delegation from Odisha, representing steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors are also accompanying the chief minister. Official sources said the visit will reinforce the commitment of the state government to promote Odisha as a favourable investment destination besides strengthening emerging economic and cultural ties with Japan. Japan was a country partner in the Make-In-Odisha conclave-2022. Satoshi Suzuki, the country’s ambassador to India, participated in the plenary session and had invited chief minister to visit Japan.

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday left on a week-long visit to Japan. The objective of the visit is to promote investment opportunities in Odisha with focus on IT, tourism and sports and industries. The chief minister will conduct one-on-one meetings with potential investors, host the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at Tokyo and also hold an interactive meeting with the Odia diaspora. He will also visit Kimitsu Steel Works and the Research and Development Centre of Nippon Steel Corporation and explore avenues of collaboration in areas of skill development and high-tech start-ups. As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the state delegation will also hold a round-table discussion in Kyoto on opportunities for collaboration between Japan and Odisha in the tourism sector, focusing on Buddhist and eco-tourism related sites in the state. In view of significant strides made by Odisha in development of sports ecosystem, exploration of possible collaboration in training and development of sports talent in Odisha has also been planned. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from the chief minister, the delegation comprises Industries minister Pratap Keshari Deb, chief secretary PK Jena, principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of Electronics and IT department Manoj Mishra and MD, IPICOL Bhupendra Poonia. Secretary to chief minister (5T) VK Pandian and special secretary Vineel Krishna are also part of the delegation. Team Naveen embarks on week-long Japan trip This apart, a business delegation from Odisha, representing steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors are also accompanying the chief minister. Official sources said the visit will reinforce the commitment of the state government to promote Odisha as a favourable investment destination besides strengthening emerging economic and cultural ties with Japan. Japan was a country partner in the Make-In-Odisha conclave-2022. Satoshi Suzuki, the country’s ambassador to India, participated in the plenary session and had invited chief minister to visit Japan.