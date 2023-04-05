BJD names three observers for Jharsuguda by-election

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Tuesday appointed three senior leaders as observers for bypoll to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.The three are Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, both vice-presidents of the party and Sarada Prasad Nayak, the observer for Jharsuguda district. Former minister Sushant Singh, a major player in any political activity of the BJD in western Odisha districts has not been named in the list of observers.

The ruling party has announced Deepali Das, the daughter of former minister Naba Kishore Das, as the party’s candidate for the bypoll.The by-election was necessitated after the murder of Das by an ASI of police at Brajrajnagar on January 29.

Meanwhile, Congress is likely to field Anita Biswal, daughter of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal as its candidate for the seat. The name of Anita has cropped up as a possible candidate of Congress as the former chief minister had represented Laikera Assembly constituency six times till 2000.

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Tuesday appointed three senior leaders as observers for bypoll to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.The three are Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, both vice-presidents of the party and Sarada Prasad Nayak, the observer for Jharsuguda district. Former minister Sushant Singh, a major player in any political activity of the BJD in western Odisha districts has not been named in the list of observers. The ruling party has announced Deepali Das, the daughter of former minister Naba Kishore Das, as the party’s candidate for the bypoll.The by-election was necessitated after the murder of Das by an ASI of police at Brajrajnagar on January 29. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to field Anita Biswal, daughter of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal as its candidate for the seat. The name of Anita has cropped up as a possible candidate of Congress as the former chief minister had represented Laikera Assembly constituency six times till 2000.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });