Home States Odisha

BJD names three observers for Jharsuguda by-election

e three are Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, both vice-presidents of the party and Sarada Prasad Nayak, the observer for Jharsuguda district.

Published: 05th April 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janta Dal

Representational photo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Tuesday appointed three senior leaders as observers for bypoll to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.The three are Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, both vice-presidents of the party and Sarada Prasad Nayak, the observer for Jharsuguda district. Former minister Sushant Singh, a major player in any political activity of the BJD in western Odisha districts has not been named in the list of observers.

The ruling party has announced Deepali Das, the daughter of former minister Naba Kishore Das, as the party’s candidate for the bypoll.The by-election was necessitated after the murder of Das by an ASI of police at Brajrajnagar on January 29.

Meanwhile, Congress is likely to field Anita Biswal, daughter of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal as its candidate for the seat. The name of Anita has cropped up as a possible candidate of Congress as the former chief minister had represented Laikera Assembly constituency six times till 2000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharsuguda by-election
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp