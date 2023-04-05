Coal mafia go bold, attack mines officials and police on NH-55

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two department of Mines officials and a policeman were injured in an attack by the local coal mafia when they had gone to conduct raids on illegal depots set up along the NH-55 near Krushnasyampur Nuasahi within Khuntuni police station limits on Monday night.Their vehicle was also damaged in the attack.Acting on a tip-off, the district mines officer along with state mines enforcement staff had conducted the raid with the help of local police.

They seized at least five coal-laden mini trucks and shifted around seven tonne of coal stocked at a depot to another vehicle. When the officials started moving towards another illegal depot, the mafia got together and suddenly attacked them, forcing them to leave the spot.

Sources said, the Mines department officials had made a requisition to Khuntuni police station which had provided three police personnel for the raids, but they remained mute spectators when the mafia attacked.“Besides five mini trucks, a total of 20 tonne of coal worth above Rs 80,000 have been seized. An FIR in connection with the attack was filed by the district mines officer at Khuntuni police station,” said deputy director, Mines (Cuttack), Dillip Kumar Sahoo adding that the raids would be intensified in coming days.

Meanwhile, a highly organised coal theft racket is thriving along the three kilometre-long NH-55 stretch from Bhogara square to Adala in Cuttack district allegedly in collusion with law enforcement agencies and local politicians. Around 30 unauthorised coal depots are running within the stretch from where the mineral is being transported to different places.

The mafia, who have allegedly roped in drivers of trucks transporting coal from Talcher, unload around 50-60 kg coal from every truck passing through the route. The drivers are paid a fixed sum by the mafia. After unloading the coal, either water is sprayed or charcoal added to the vehicles to compensate for the weight, sources said.

