Congress questions Odisha CM’s Japan trip

Congress criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Japan trip to promote investment in Odisha alleging that his foreign visits have not borne fruit in the past.

Published: 05th April 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:16 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Japan trip to promote investment in Odisha alleging that his foreign visits have not borne fruit in the past.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and former bureaucrat-turned-Congress leader Bijay Patnaik said despite Odisha government’s claim of having attracted the highest investment even during the pandemic, only five foreign investors have come tbetween 2016 and 2022. Investment proposal of only Rs 1,368.54 crore has been received during the period, they added.

The Congress leaders claimed that0created in Odisha. The money spent in 2022 to host the conclave is yet to be announced by the government, they said. 

