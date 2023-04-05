Dr Narayani Panda Centre for IT Skills comes up at GMU

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Centre for IT Skills was inaugurated on the premises of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here on Tuesday. Named after Dr Narayani Panda, an alumnus of the institution and noted gynaecologist and obstetrician of Sambalpur, the centre will provide IT skill training to students at a nominal fee.

Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari graced the occasion as the chief guest while Dr Panda attended the inaugural ceremony as special guest. Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said majority of the students enrolled in the university are from rural areas and lack proper computer skills. Though many students are willing to learn IT skills, they are unable to afford a decent course in private institutions. “The new centre will be a boon for students as they will be able to acquire IT skills by paying a nominal fee. However, we are yet to finalise the fee,” he informed.

Pati further said the university is planning to make IT training mandatory for all under-graduate students. At least 100 computers have been installed in the centre. “Acquiring IT skills will help students increase their employability. The GMU will issue certificates to students after completion of the course,” he added.

In 2021, Dr Panda had contributed Rs 30 lakh to GMU under the ‘Mo College Abhiyan’ initiative. Subsequently, the state government also released a matching grant of Rs 60 lakh. The total fund was utilised for setting up the IT skill centre. Among others, GMU vice-chancellor N Nagaraju, registrar Jugaleswari Dash and hundreds of students were present.



