Home States Odisha

Odisha: Family refuses son’s part in ‘danda nacha,’ faces boycott

A family has been ostracised in a village of Cuttack district after it refused their son’s participation in ‘danda nacha’ because of his school examination.

Published: 05th April 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Troupes performing Danda Nacha used for representation.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A family has been ostracised in a village of Cuttack district after it refused their son’s participation in ‘danda nacha’ because of his school examination.The incident took place at Sana Gaon under Judum police station in Narasinghpur block, and came to fore after the father filed a complaint against the villagers.

As per reports, danda nacha is annually performed at the village during the month of Chaitra. Before the start of the traditional festival, the village committee had convened a preparatory meeting where some villagers had suggested participation of Pratap Kumar Pradhan’s 13-year-old son Saubhagya. The boy is studying in Radhamohanjew Nodal High School at Dasapalla in Nayagarh district while staying at his uncle’s house.

Accordingly, the villagers asked Pratap to bring his son for participation in the ceremony. But, he declined and said that his son won’t be able to come as he is preoccupied with his examination. Irked by Pratap’s repeated denial, the villagers threatened to discard his family from the community. With no other option left before him, Pratap was forced to bring his son from Dasapalla on March 12. But his son refused to take part in the ceremony and returned. Angered over the defiance, the villagers ostracised his family.

“On March 16, Sadhu Nayak, a villager, toured Sana Gaon declaring that Saubhagya’s family had been ostracised and a fine amounting Rs 5,000 would be imposed on him/her whoever is found to have kept relation with the family,” stated Pratap in his FIR.

The officer in-charge of Judum police station Sarat Chandra Sethi said, police have looked into the allegation and it was ascertained that Pratap was earlier the secretary of Sana Gaon village committee. During his tenure, he had promised participation of at least one male child from each family in the village.
Going by the resolution, office bearers of the present village committee had suggested participation of his son, to which he refused. “However, we have entrusted the local sarpanch to interfere and settle the matter amicably,” said the OIC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp