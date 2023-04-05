Odisha: Family refuses son’s part in ‘danda nacha,’ faces boycott

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A family has been ostracised in a village of Cuttack district after it refused their son’s participation in ‘danda nacha’ because of his school examination.The incident took place at Sana Gaon under Judum police station in Narasinghpur block, and came to fore after the father filed a complaint against the villagers.

As per reports, danda nacha is annually performed at the village during the month of Chaitra. Before the start of the traditional festival, the village committee had convened a preparatory meeting where some villagers had suggested participation of Pratap Kumar Pradhan’s 13-year-old son Saubhagya. The boy is studying in Radhamohanjew Nodal High School at Dasapalla in Nayagarh district while staying at his uncle’s house.

Accordingly, the villagers asked Pratap to bring his son for participation in the ceremony. But, he declined and said that his son won’t be able to come as he is preoccupied with his examination. Irked by Pratap’s repeated denial, the villagers threatened to discard his family from the community. With no other option left before him, Pratap was forced to bring his son from Dasapalla on March 12. But his son refused to take part in the ceremony and returned. Angered over the defiance, the villagers ostracised his family.

“On March 16, Sadhu Nayak, a villager, toured Sana Gaon declaring that Saubhagya’s family had been ostracised and a fine amounting Rs 5,000 would be imposed on him/her whoever is found to have kept relation with the family,” stated Pratap in his FIR.

The officer in-charge of Judum police station Sarat Chandra Sethi said, police have looked into the allegation and it was ascertained that Pratap was earlier the secretary of Sana Gaon village committee. During his tenure, he had promised participation of at least one male child from each family in the village.

Going by the resolution, office bearers of the present village committee had suggested participation of his son, to which he refused. “However, we have entrusted the local sarpanch to interfere and settle the matter amicably,” said the OIC.

