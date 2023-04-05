Home States Odisha

Odisha govt mulls regularisation of ad hoc teachers

The state government had announced abolition of the contractual system in Odisha in October last year and an order to this effect was also issued subsequently.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is considering regularisation of contractual teachers in a way that won’t create disparity among others engaged prior to enforcement of the contractual rules 2013, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Tuesday.

Dash said the government is actively considering regularisation of contractual teachers, without causing any disparity in the appointment of others. Steps are being taken accordingly, he said.Official sources said, the department may come up with regularisation order along with pay protection measures for others to ensure they don’t lose seniority after regularisation of those engaged on the basis of contractual appointment rules of 2013.

Odisha High School Initial Appointee Teachers’ Association leader Rajesh Mallik also said that during the meeting on Tuesday department authorities informed them that issue of the notification could have led to disparity as those appointed on contractual basis prior to 2013 on contractual rules might have lost their seniority.Mallik, however, said that the department has assured to issue the regularisation order at the earliest.

“Following government’s assurance we have decided that we will continue our strike without hampering school activities. Accordingly, the strike will be continued with members from three districts alternatively on regular intervals till our demand is fulfilled,” he said.

The state government had announced abolition of the contractual system in Odisha in October last year and an order to this effect was also issued subsequently. However, contractual teachers launched an agitation in the state capital on Monday alleging that the School and Mass Education department is yet to implement it, while depriving 18,000 teachers from the benefit.

