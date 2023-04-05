Home States Odisha

Refurbished Kalinga studio to be ready next year

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the work in 2021.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays the foundation stone at Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga studio will be ready for film shooting and cine tourism by next year.The studio is being developed into four zones. While renovation works, which is being undertaken by IDCO, in three zones would be completed this year, the remaining work will be finished and the studio opened for full-fledged film shooting next year, said Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) chairman Satybrata Tripathy. “After some initial hiccups, IDCO started work in 2022 and has assured us to hand over the studio next year,” he added.

While one zone will be earmarked for shooting and film production along with boarding and lodging facilities for the film crew, the other portion of the studio would be developed as an entertainment and leisure hub along the lines of Ramoji film city in Hyderabad.Another zone will be for post-production facilities like dubbing and mixing, animation work station and editing suite for the filmmakers. “In the subsequent years, we have a plan to set up a seven screen theatre for screening of Odia movies,” Tripathy added.

Set up over 26 acre of land, a small part of the studio which was repaired earlier is currently being used for shooting of serials and films and from this, OFDC is earning a revenue of over Rs 5 lakh per month. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the work in 2021. For the renovation of the entire studio, the state government had allocated Rs 200 crore and in this year’s budget, it has proposed Rs 55 crore for redevelopment works. The studio was closed down in 2007 and remained shut till 2020.

