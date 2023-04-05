Home States Odisha

Will Odisha BJP field a woman candidate for Jharsuguda by-election!

A five-member committee constituted by state BJP president Manmohan Samal for selection of potential candidates for the Assembly constituency is reported to have recommended five names.

Published: 05th April 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as state BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy is a front-runner for  the party nomination for Jharsuguda by-election scheduled on May 10, six others have applied for tickets. A five-member committee constituted by state BJP president Manmohan Samal for selection of potential candidates for the Assembly constituency is reported to have recommended five names after consultations with party functionaries and workers from booth to district level.

The committee comprising Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda, Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, former minister Surama Padhi and former MLA Rabi Nayak is stated to have recommended the names of Dinesh Kumar Jain, Tripathy, Lalit Magar, Sadhna Pande and three others.

Samal said he has received the report from the committee and the recommendations will be taken up at the core committee meeting to be held within a day or two. Jain, an advocate by profession, had unsuccessfully contested from Jahrsuguda Assembly constituency in 2009 and 2019. He came second in the last election in a triangular contest by securing nearly 53,000 votes and was defeated by former minister Naba Kishore Das by a margin of over 45,000 votes.

The possibility of Jain, a favourite of Pujari, getting the ticket may not be ruled out because of his past performance and his popularity within the party.Speculations are making rounds that the party may opt for a woman candidate in view of BJD naming Deepali Das, daughter of slain leader Naba Das. The Congress is also contemplating to field Anita Biswal, daughter for former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal.

Informed sources in the party said that in all possibility three names will be recommended to the BJP parliamentary board which is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise party candidates for Karnataka Assembly election and bypoll to four Assembly constituencies including Jharsuguda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharsuguda by-election
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp