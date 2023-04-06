Home States Odisha

Ex-headmaster gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing students

Published: 06th April 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Additional District Judge and presiding officer of POCSO court Mahendra Kumar Sutradhar on Wednesday sentenced a former headmaster of a government school to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting minor girl students.

The convict was identified as 62-year-old Debanand Patel alias Dega. The court held him guilty of raping two girl students and committing different forms of sexual assaults on nine other minors of his school over a period of time.

Special public prosecutor Debasish Mishra said the convict was also fined Rs 47,000. Failing to pay the fine would result in additional jail term of six months. Sources said during his tenure as the headmaster of Raidihi Upper Primary School at Lefripada in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, Patel had raped two minor girls and committed different forms of sexual abuse on nine others.

His crimes came to light after a victim narrated her ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against the headmaster in November 2015 basing on which police arrested him. The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority, Sundargarh to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the rape victims and Rs 2 lakh each to victims of other forms of sexual abuse.

