Headmaster’s drunken foolery lands him in trouble   

The parents vented their anger and alleged, “Marandi often comes to work in an inebriated state and listens to songs on his mobile phone. He also abuses the students.”

BALASORE: A primary school headmaster found dancing to a song played on his mobile phone and later sleeping on the floor of the classroom under the influence of alleged consumption of liquor left the parents of the students red-faced here on Wednesday.  

Muchiram Marandi, the headmaster of Todapada Government Primary School, was later detained by parents when they got to know that the teacher was in an inebriated condition and indulging in foolery inside the classroom during school hours. 

Irked, the parents staged a protest in front of the school demanding immediate transfer of the teacher. 
On getting information, block education officer Ajay Kumar Jena along with other staff reached the school while the protest was on. The parents vented their anger and alleged, “Marandi often comes to work in an inebriated state and listens to songs on his mobile phone. He also abuses the students.”  

Though the students never complained earlier, they did inform us on the day, the parents further stated.  To pacify the agitators, Jena held a meeting with the school’s management and assured them of a thorough investigation. “Action will be taken on the erring teacher basing on the findings of a probe which has been launched,” Jena said. 

